Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 315 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

