Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.