Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,104 shares of company stock valued at $945,928. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

