Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

