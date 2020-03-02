Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $75.06 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $803.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

