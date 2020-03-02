Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of FPI opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.77 million, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

