Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 242,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $137.42 and a 1 year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

