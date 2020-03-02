EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

