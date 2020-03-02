Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI opened at $60.21 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

