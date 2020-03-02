Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

