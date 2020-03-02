Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,327 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InterXion were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterXion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 135.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.