Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,000 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 99.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

