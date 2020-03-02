Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $672.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.14. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

