Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,181.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.84. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

