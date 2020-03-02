Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $29.00 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

