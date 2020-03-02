Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 412,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

