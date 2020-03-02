Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

