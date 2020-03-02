Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

