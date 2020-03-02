Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti raised their price target on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,612.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,460 shares of company stock worth $6,522,027. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.