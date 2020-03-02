Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 141.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

