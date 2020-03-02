Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 31,000 Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,067,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $29.16 on Monday. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,664.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,904. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

