Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 29,000 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,448,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,253 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

