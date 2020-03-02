Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $102.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

