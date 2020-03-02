Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,052,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.83% of Ebix worth $79,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ebix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 97,395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ebix by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Ebix by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 146,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

EBIX opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $806.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Ebix Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

