Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSB. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.22. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.