Duality Advisers LP Takes $891,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after acquiring an additional 240,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CME Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CME Group by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $198.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

