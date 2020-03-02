Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AAWW stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.79. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

