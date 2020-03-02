Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

