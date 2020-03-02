Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Semtech by 180.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

