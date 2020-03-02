Duality Advisers LP Sells 292 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $127.86 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.