Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,778 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,328 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

