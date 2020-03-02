Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,656 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

