Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

