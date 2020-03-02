Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,486 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $171.19 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.89.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

