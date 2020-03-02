Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

