Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

