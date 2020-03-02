Duality Advisers LP Makes New $790,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $143.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

