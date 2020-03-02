Duality Advisers LP Has $970,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.