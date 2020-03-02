Duality Advisers LP Has $832,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,594 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

