Duality Advisers LP Has $1.21 Million Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

