Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $185.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.16 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

