Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 23.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,709 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $81.47 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

