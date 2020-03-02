Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

BLDR stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

