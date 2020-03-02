Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,483,000 after purchasing an additional 937,817 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

