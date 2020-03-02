Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

