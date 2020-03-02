Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGT opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.