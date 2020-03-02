Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWT. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

