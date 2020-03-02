Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 24,241 HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the third quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUL. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUL stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

