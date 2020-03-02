DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Stake Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DTF Tax Free Income were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 239,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 833,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from DTF Tax Free Income’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About DTF Tax Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

