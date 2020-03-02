Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 159,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 460,055 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,550,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

